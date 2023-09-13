Sudden Increase in Viral Fever Cases in City Raises Concern & Fear Among People

Mangaluru: It is learnt that there has been a sudden increase in cases of viral fevers which is continuing to rise in the city, following a fluctuation in temperature and weather conditions. While there are no declared outbreaks or cluster cases, doctors are urging people to remain vigilant. District vector-borne disease control programme officer Dr Naveenchandra Kulal said there is certainly a rise in viral fever cases. “In the last two months, more cases have been reported, but the rise is generalised. There have been more cases of common cold and fever that may be an influenza-like fever or Adenovirus fever and even it can be dengue cases,’’ he noted.

Adenovirus infections can cause symptoms similar to the common cold or flu. Dr Kulal said this time, the viral strain seems to be virulent resulting in prolonged cold and other symptoms. The fever which would otherwise last for a week, is taking about 10 days or more. “There is an increase in fever cases, but there are no clusters. However, there is definitely a rise in dengue cases in the last 45 days. But compared to the previous year, the cases are still under control. A lot of cases are coming from outside the district, mainly because the district is considered a hospital hub. Hence, it is difficult to figure out if the numbers are local cases or from outside. There is certainly a 10-20% hike in the dengue cases compared to last month. Meanwhile, there is a reduction in the conjunctivitis cases and its rampant spread has reduced,” he said.

In the wake of the Kerala health department sounding an alert in Kozhikode district, following two deaths suspected due to the Nipah virus, the district health department is also keeping a close watch on the fever cases. Dr Kulal said, “We are already keeping a close watch on the fever cases and are on alert for the spread of viral diseases. Any specific type of fever is being closely watched to rule out the possibility of any such diseases,” he said.

