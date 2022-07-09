Sudhakar Dalela appointed India’s envoy to Bhutan



New Delhi: IFS officer Sudhakar Dalela has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Bhutan, an official statement said.

Currently Deputy Chief of Mission at Indian Embassy in Washington DC, he has served in critical roles in New Delhi too.

“Sudhakar Dalela (IFS: 1993), presently Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, Washington, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Royal Kingdom of Bhutan,” the Ministry of External Affairs statement

Dalela, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1993, began his diplomatic career in Israel and has since served in Indian Missions in Brasilia, Chicago, Geneva, and Washington.

His career also included a stint in Dhaka previously. He has also served as the director of the Prime Minister’s Office, focusing on India’s engagement with its South Asian neighbours and countries in the Indo-Pacific region, Gulf, Middle East, Africa, and as Joint Secretary (North), overseeing India’s relations with Bhutan and Nepal.