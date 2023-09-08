Sudheer Shetty K is the New Mayor & Ms Sunitha T is Deputy Mayor of MCC

Senior BJP Candidate Corporator of Kodialbail Ward Sudheer Shetty Kannur is the 24th Mayor & Ms Sunitha Thannirbavi, the Corporator of Panambur/Bengre ward is Deputy Mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation, elected during the Mayoral Elections held on Friday, 8 September at MCC Auditorium

Mangaluru: With the Mayoral election held Today (Friday, 8 September), the BJP which is leading the Mangaluru City Corporation council selected senior councillor Sudheer Shetty Kannur as the candidate for the office of Mayor. The Mayoral election was conducted for the 24th term. The government had reserved the office of the Mayor for the general category while the office of the Deputy Mayor was reserved for Scheduled Caste (women). Mysuru Regional Commissioner Prakash conducted the election. As the party’s Sunitha who represents Panambur-Bengre ward (No. 11) was the lone woman councillor belonging to Scheduled Caste, the BJP selected her since there were no other contenders for the office of Deputy Mayor.

Sudheer Shetty is a three-time councillor. He was elected to the council in the last election held to the council in November 2019 from Kodialbail ward (No. 30 – Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency). Earlier, he had been elected to the council twice consecutively from Kannur ward (No. 52) also in Mangaluru City South. Since Sudheer Shetty was the senior most in the BJP party here, earlier too it fielded only senior councillors as the candidates for the office of Mayor, thrice. Hence Diwakar (Cantonment ward. No. 46), Premananda Shetty (Mangaladevi ward, No. 56) and Jayananda Anchan (Kadri Padavu ward, No. 22) were elected as Mayors in the past.

The one-year term of current Mayor Jayananda Anchan and Deputy Mayor Poornima ended today. For the 23rd term, the post of Mayor was reserved for the general category while Deputy Mayor was reserved for Backward Class A (woman). The last Mayoral election was held on September 9, 2022. In the 60-member elected council, the BJP has 44 seats, followed by the Congress with 14 seats and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) which enjoys two seats. From the Congress, Corporator Naveen D’souza was the candidate for the Mayor post but lost.

Team Mangalorean wished the New Mayor Sudheer Shetty and Deputy Mayor Ms Sunitha all success during their tenure. Best wishes and congratulations to both of them!

