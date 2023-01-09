Suhan Alva Appointed DK District President of NSUI

Mangaluru: Young and dynamic student leader Suhan Alva has been appointed as the president of DK District National Students’ Union of India.

The press release issued by the NSUI National Secretary Eric Stephen stated that Suhan Alva has been appointed as the President of NSUI DK District.

The two-year term of the previous president of DK District NSUI, Mohammad Sawad is completed. Mohammed Sawad has been appointed as the State General Secretary of NSUI Karnataka State Committee with immediate effect.

Congress leaders congratulated Suhan Alva and wished him all the best. Under the leadership of Suhan, the NSUI unit will become even more vibrant and strong, and the grievances & demands of students will be taken care of.