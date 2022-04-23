Suicide Lifeline & Roshni Nilaya organize ‘Give LIFE a Chance’ to Create Awareness on SUICIDE

Mangaluru: A ‘Suicide Lifeline’- a Unit of Susheg Charitable Trust (a 24×7 hotline) that persons in distress can call to seek solace and to help them reorient their suicidal ideation was launched in 2017 with a aim for Suicide prevention, promotion of mental health, creating awareness, training volunteers, sensitizing the community and publishing literature on mental wellness as the objectives of the lifeline. A large number of trained volunteers are attending distress calls twenty-four hours a day seven days a week.

Not only are they getting calls from in and around Mangaluru, from India, but also from abroad, like Gulf Countries, Philippines etc . Their teams of facilitators have also addressed administrators, teachers and students in and around Mangaluru on topics related to mental health and well-being. Lakhs of suicide are committed worlwide, including India, and even the suicide rate in Dakshina Kannada too is of great concern as confirmed by a survey on mental health and well-being that youth between the ages of 14-25 years of Mangaluru are the victims.

These statistics must concern us. They are our brothers and sisters. It is also a societal concern and a public health crisis. Providing a lifeline of emotional support to such persons to prevent suicide is therefore, the need of the hour. Suicide Lifeline of Susheg Charitable Trust, have set out to do just that. The primary goal of the Suicide Lifeline is to prevent suicide and promote mental health and well-being. The Lifeline number 0824-2983444 is publicised through Social Media Networks, local Television Channels, News Networks, digital and print media. Those in distress are encouraged to call the life-line which will be available to distressed callers 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Professionally trained multilingual operators with excellent communication skills will be the frontline recipients of the distress calls.

The call will immediately be transferred to a trained volunteer who will also be working in shifts 24X7 and who will then respond and assist the caller according to a protocol – Confidentiality and immediacy are the cornerstones of this protocol. There will also be one back-up clinician available for consultation and assistance to the volunteers. If lethality is assessed to be high, the volunteer will consult the back-up clinician, and the phone line coordinator who will make arrangements for immediate intervention, evacuation and/or emergency medical assistance. Police assistance will be sought by the clinical supervisor/operator if the situation demands.

The Susheg Charitable Trust, a registered body, was formed in this coastal city to enrich the lives of all living beings – humans, animals and plants. ‘Susheg’ means contentment, derived from the Portuguese ‘sossegado’ which means contented form of life. Building and operating assisted living facilities for those with neurological challenges, offering counselling, rehabilitation and hotline services, educating and sensitizing the community on health and wellness, establishing treatment units for the care of animals, and promoting natural and organic farming are the stated objectives of the trust.

In order to sustain this critical social initiative the Lifeline needs financial, material and logistics support from the Government, Industry, philanthropists, men and women of good will and all those who can partner with it in its noble mission – Medical, Psychological, Psychiatric Professionals, Hospitals, Police, and Educational institutions. Every contribution has significance, not only in terms of financial support for the initiative but also in its affirmation of its mission to reach out those in distress in our community with this much needed service. The Lifeline looks forward to any financial/material support and/or collaboration that people may consider providing.

As a fund-raising event and also undertake Mental Health Screening, SUICIDE HELPLINE , a unit of Susheg Charitable Trust, Mangaluru in association with Centre for Human Transformation -Roshni Nilaya School of Socail Work, Mangaluru jointly organized :GIVE LIFE A CHANCE’ event as an Initiative to create Awareness, Educate and Destigmatize Suicde! The event saw JUMBLE Sale of Plants, Household Stuff, Toys and Books, Decorative Items, Fancy Jewellery, Handbags, Footwear, Women’s, Men’s and Children Clothing, among others. There was also a Raffle Draw, Bake Sale and Fun Zone, and also Housie Housie games, all for a Good Cause held at Roshni Nilaya Auditorium on Saturday, 23 April 2022 from 10 am till 5 pm. A large crowd patronized the event in support of a good cause.

In conclusion, the truth is that SUICIDE catches everyone’s attention. It’s the actions that lead up to it that go unnoticed. If anyone you know is sad or desperate, or going through a hard time or need to talk- CALL 0824-2983444-Lifeline Volunteers will provide Free,Safe, Non-Judgmental Assistance, 24 Hours a Day and 7 Days a Week@! Caller’s identity will be kept confidential and calls will not be recorded.

While Suicide Lifeline is doing a yeomen service, they need financial support from generous donors and well-wishers. If you consider to be one of them, Please make your Cheques payable to Susheg Charitable Trust-Susheg Lifeline. All contributions are tax-exempt under Section 80G of Income Tax Act, 1961 and will be duly acknowledged with a receipt, or Bank Transfer.

For more details you can email to :susheglifeline@gmail.com