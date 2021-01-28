Spread the love



















Suicide pact: Four of family ends life on railway track

Belagavi, (UNI): Four members of a family ended their lives on a railway track near Raibag Railway station yesterday, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said according to preliminary investigation, they took the extreme step as their life was in distress.

The victims were identified as Satappa Annappa Suthar (60), his wife Mahadevi (50) , their sons Dattatreya (28) and Santhosh (26). All were natives of Biradi village in Raibag Taluk in the district. The bodies were shifted to Belagavi civil hospital for post-mortem.

As per railway police sources, all the four members slept on railway track, about two kms away from Raibag railway station, just before the Goa-Nizamuddin express Train passed through last night.