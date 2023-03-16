Suicide pact goes awry, man held for strangling mother in Delhi

A man strangled his 65-year-old mother in Delhi’s Dwarka after a suicide pact between them went awry, an official said on Thursday.

The official said that the mother and her son were in extreme financial distress since the death of her husband. As per the son, they both planned to commit suicide but it turned out differently.

According to the police, an incident of alleged suicide was reported from Himalaya Apartment, Sector-22, Dwarka on March 14, at around 6.33 p.m., following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“A woman was lying dead on the bed with bruises on her neck and bleeding nose. Seven empty packets of tablets were also found in the drawing room and a suicide note was found on the drawing room wall,” said a senior police official.

The deceased was identified as Basabi Biswas.

“As the circumstances were suspicious, a detailed investigation was undertaken. Her son Anirban Biswas stated that on March 13 at around 10 p.m, his mother took 70 tablets of hypertension and on March 14, in the morning his mother was alive and in agony,” said the official.

“Then he took a neck tie and strangulated his mother. He allegedly then attempted suicide by hanging himself but could not succeed. A case of murder was registered on the same day and accused Anirban was arrested,” said the official.

