Suicide: What You Can Do To Prevent It! ‘Walkathon’ on 10 Sept to Mark ‘World Suicide Prevention Day

‘Suicide: What You Can Do To Prevent It! Join in Large Numbers for the ‘WALKATHON’ on Sunday 10 September to Mark ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’- The walkathon will be flagged off at 7.30 am from Town Hall, mMangaluruand cCulmianteat Loyola Hall, St Aloysisu PU College, Kodialbail, Mangaluru, followed by a stage programme

Meena, a desperate mother admitted her only son, Ashok, to the emergency room of a hospital and thereafter came to the clinic of one of India’s leading psychiatrists. For the first ten minutes, the mother was weeping copiously and her speech could not be understood. Once she composed herself she narrated: “Four hours ago I was standing in my son’s room, horrified. He was holding a blade against his wrist and threatening me to stay where I was or else he would cut himself. I tried to pacify him, reason out with him to put away the blade. He said that he loved us but couldn’t face the daily humiliation and isolation that his peers made him go through.

He felt lonely despite being surrounded by people. Ending his life would free him from the daily torture, he said. Right before he slit his wrist, he whispered, ‘I’m sorry, Mom’. Meena said I don’t understand how I could have missed the sadness he was carrying within himself for such a long time. Seeing him lie on a hospital bed made me question myself, ‘ Was I a negligent mother? Is there anything I could have done to prevent this?’

80% of suicides are preventable. This may come as a shock to many … but it is true! It is therefore important to be aware of how to help a person who is suicidal and also understand that we have limited time at hand. Physiological ailments are easier to notice as the symptoms are visible, most of the time. e.g. We know that a person is having a fever by noticing symptoms such as raised body temperature, body aches, headache, etc. Psychological distress is more difficult to observe, and may go unnoticed since it is in a person’s ‘head’.

However, there are tell-tale signs and symptoms which can be very helpful to identify people with suicidal ideation. Here are some of them:

1. Changes in sleep and appetite.

2. Minimising personal contacts, seems always sad and lonely.

3. Giving away hitherto treasured personal belongings, stamps, coins, photographs, etc.

4. Trying to reconcile with people for past mistakes committed, sort of saying “goodbye”.

5. Wrapping up one’s financial matters

6. Giving up otherwise pleasurable activities like hobbies, socialising, eating favourite foods, etc

7. Speaking about their absence ishortly time and again

8. Finding their search history filled with ways by which to kill oneself

9. Focussing more on death while talking to others

10. Fleeing frequently without informing anyone, wanting to be isolated from everyone.

Becoming aware that so many people experience suicidal ideation, it elicits a desire to be able to extend timely help to such persons. Getting trained in handling suicide attempters until professional help is available, can go a long way in saving a life. Once a crisis is over many different suggestions come up. By then it is too late!

One day, Mohan was shocked to find his girlfriend Tara standing on the ledge of the balcony in her home. She was screaming at the top of her voice that no one loved her and that she wanted to jump off. Mohan couldn’t understand the sudden change in Tara. There must have deen warning signs whthate missed seeing. So he was not prepared for this crisis.

He quickly recovered from his initial shock but was at his wit’s end as to what to do. He noticed that the closer he got to Tara, the closer she moved to the ledge. He halted in his steps and started talking to her calmly. He did not scream or yell at her or call her crazy. Internally he was terrified, but he did not let this fear get the better of him, rather he tried to reason out with her. Once he was able to bring her back into the house he immediately notified her family. Together they took her to a psychiatrist that same evening and sought professional help. Initial help can be given by any concerned persons but ultimately professional help is often required.

Examples such as the above throw light on ways in which one can help an individual who is attempting suicide. If one has taken the trouble to get one’s self-informed, many a crisis can be averted. Some helpful steps are as follows:

1. While standing and watching, try to engage the person in a conversation and make them realise by speaking how much one cares for them.

2. In case one witnesses someone attempting to commit suicide, it is very important not to leave the person alone.

3. Try to understand the person’s intentions and motivations which have left them to attempt suicide, without any judgements.

4. Allow them to talk, to pour their heart out, without interruption, without one’s self-being distracted, just listen to them.

5. Keeping up a conversation helps us to be calm as well and diminishes our emotional turmoil as talking makes us reflect about the reasons they reveal, for attempting suicide.

6. Assure the person that they can be helped, without you being pushy, because that can irritate them further.

7. Take away potentially dangerous objects like medicines knives, and blades, making sure they are safe, even if it means taking them to a different, safer place.

8. Treat the matter as an emergency. When suicide is averted, it is very important to take the threat of suicide seriously and to consult a medical professional or a trained counsellor immediately.

9. Always remember that suicide attempters are not attention seekers, as is popularly believed. One needs to take them seriously, as you would take someone who gets cardiac arrest and you start giving CPR. Here, psychological CPR is required.

10. Especially when family relationships are strained, Friends can also accompany the client to the clinic or hospital for help. A faithful friend is a sturdy shelter.

11. We should not expect the individual to come out of their suicidal state of mind immediately. Start a conversation with the person saying that you have been concerned about them lately because they seemed to be different.

12. We should not argue with the person. Let them talk freely.

13. Inform them that you will earnestly help them out.

To conclude, a word of caution: Do not be judgemental. Assure the person that they are not alone and that you will support them throughout. Take all the steps you can, but don’t blame yourself because your friend’s or your loved one’s despair and mental health are not in your control.

Here’s to saving lives!

About Author- Ms Olga B Noronha :

Ms. Olga B. Noronha belongs to the Holy Spirit Community. She retired as a Lecturer in Economics from St Agnes College, Mangaluru and is a Volunteer at the Susheg Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Mangaluru. She had also worked at Fatima Retreat House, Mangaluru in the office.

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES :

ARE YOU LITERATE OR ILLITERATE?

Let’s talk about Mental Health on World Suicide Prevention Day

WALKATHON for Walk of Life! Susheg LifeLine to hold Walkathon to Mark ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’

COME AND JOIN IN LARGE NUMBERS FOR THE WALKATHON ON SUNDAY 10 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 7:30 A.M. TO MARK “WORLD SUICIDE PREVENTION DAY” & MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

Suicide Lifeline, a unit of Susheg Charitable Trust in collaboration with the Police Commissionerate, Educational Institutions, NGOs, Social Service Clubs and socially concerned citizens of Mangalore is organizing a walkathon on Sunday, September 10 to commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day and to spread awareness about this community crisis.

The walkathon will be flagged off at 77:30 AMby the New Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarawal, along with other renowned dignitaries from Town Hall, Mangaluru and will culminate at Loyola Hall, St. Aloysius PU College via K.S. Rao Road. Poster and Reel competitions on Suicide Prevention are being held on the occasion on the theme ‘Creating hope through action.”

A short formal programme will be held at Loyola Hall with Assistant Commissioner of Police S. Mahesh Kumar of Mangalore Central and Lion Dr Melwyn D’Souza, District Governor as guests of honour. A large number of participants including students are expected to participate in the walkathon

IF DISTRESSED DON’T COMMIT SUICIDE INSTEAD CALL FOR HELP OR MORE INFORMATION AT: 7338201234 or 0824 298 3444 or Email: susheglifeline@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...