Sujan Shetty, Nayana, Abdul Jabbar, Sampath and Praveen Chosen For CM’s Medal 2020

Mangaluru: Five police personnel from Dakshina Kannada have been chosen for the Chief Minister’s medal for the year 2020 for their exemplary service.

Mangaluru North Police Head Constable Sujan Shetty, CCB Head Constable Abdul Jabbar K, WHC Constable Nayana, Police Constable from Uppinangady Praveen Rai and CDR APC DK District Sampath Kumar have been chosen for the CM’s Medal.

WHC Nayana was working at the Outpost in Wenlock Hospital from 4 April 2020. During the COVID pandemic, the Wenlock Hospital was upgraded to COVID hospital, and WHC Nayana was posted at the same hospital. Later she was deployed in Wenlock Ayush Building, where the COVID-19 patients were admitted. Nayana collected all the necessary information of the COVID patients admitted in Wenlock Ayush Building and submitted the same to the CFB office at the Police commissioner’s office. She never refused to work at the Wenlock Ayush Building rather worked with integrity. Nayana has been chosen for the Chief Minister’s Gold Medal 2020 for the remarkable work done during the time of the COVID Pandemic.

Sujan Shetty has done a commendable job in the intelligence department and has been chosen for the Chief Minister’s Gold Medal 2020 for his exemplary service.

The date of the award ceremony will be announced later.

Mangalorean.com wishes all the medal winners the very best and success in their future endeavours.