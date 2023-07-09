Sukesh claims lawyer, mother threatened by Kejriwal & Satyendar Jain’s wife

New Delhi: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a fresh letter to the Lieutenant Governor, alleging that his advocate, Anant Malik, was threatened by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former minister Satyendar Jain’s wife threatened his mother.

The caller purportedly threatened Malik, pressuring him to make Chandrashekhar retract all statements made against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

According to the letter, Malik received the call on July 1. Sukesh claims that his lawyer has a recording of the call.

“I urgently bring to your attention that on July 1, my advocate Anant Malik received a threatening call from an individual claiming to be an associate of Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, and his associate, Satyendar Jain. The caller conveyed a message, stating that if I do not retract my statements and complaints against the AAP leaders and Arvind Kejriwal, I would be poisoned with the food I consume in jail. The caller audaciously challenged the notion that the jail administration is independent from the AAP,” the letter read.

Chandrashekhar further alleges in the letter that his mother also received multiple threatening calls from Poonam Jain, the wife of Satyendar Jain.

In addition to the phone calls, Chandrashekhar claims that officials at the Mandoli Jail also threatened him not to speak against Kejriwal.

“It is entirely unsafe for me and my wife, who are lodged in Mandoli Jail under the same administration controlled by the AAP, especially its leaders Kejriwal and Kailash Gehlot, against whom I have been providing testimony,” the letter stated.

