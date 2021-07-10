Sultan of Oman to embark on 1st visit to Saudi Arabia

By
IANS
-
TOPSHOT - Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, speaks during a swearing in ceremony as Oman's new leader, after the death the previous day of Sultan Qaboos, on January 11, 2020. - Bin Tariq today pledged to follow the non-interference foreign policy of the late Sultan Qaboos that made the kingdom an important regional broker. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Spread the love

Sultan of Oman to embark on 1st visit to Saudi Arabia
 

Riyadh: Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq will embark on his first visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the official media in Riyadh confirmed.

According to a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report on Friday, the two-day visit is also his first foreign visit since he became the Sultan in January 2020 after the death of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

He was invited by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

It aims to strengthen relations and cooperation in various fields for the interest and steady progress of the peoples of the two countries, the SPA added.


Spread the love

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here