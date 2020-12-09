Spread the love



















Sumanth (21) from Chikkamagaluru Loses Life in Bike-Van Collision near Alape-Padil

Mangaluru : Following close on its heels after a 19-year-old college student riding a Pulsar motorbike, Manvith of Neermarga, Mangaluru was crushed to death by a moving tanker after he was thrown onto to the road after his bike hit hard a road divider, on 6 December 2020, (Ref : 19-year-old Bike Rider Hits Divider, Falls on Road, Gets Crushed under Moving Truck in Padil ) here we have yet another tragic accident after a motorbike collided with a van on Tuesday afternoon, 8 December, near Aranya Bhavan, Alape Padil in the outskirts of Mangaluru- the bike rider was killed, while the pillion rider has suffered injuries.

The deceased is identified as Sumanth (21), a native of Chikkamagaluru, who was employed in a company at Bengaluru. His friend Arun Kumar, riding pillion, has survived with injuries, but not seriously. As per reports, Sumanth and his friends coming down to Mangaluru from Chikkamagaluru were touring various places of the Coastal area, in three motorbikes. After various sight-seeing spots, including Dharmasthala, while they were on their way to the beaches in the city, that’s when thsi tragic accident occurred.