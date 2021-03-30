Spread the love



















Summer Night Rain with Thunder, Lightning & Gusty Winds Knocked Power Poles, Trees, etc

Mangaluru: The Coastal City’s experience with heavy rainfall last night around 9 pm which lasted for about 15-20 minutes during this time of the season is attributed as a “Peculiar Phenomenon” by Met experts. While many were in bed as early sleepers, but for those who were still out on the streets, this heavy downpour took them by surprise, and those two-wheeler riders who didn’t have their rainwear were seen drenched in the downpour. Many streets in the city were flooded-thanks to the unscientific work of MSCL and MCC, which are very much known for their shabby and incomplete projects.

Streets were seen with fallen tree branches, coconut leaves, etc, and at many places, due to the heavy winds, a bunch of hoardings/flex-banners (few of them were of fans complimenting Premanand Shetty on his mayor-ship) were fallen and damaged. An electric pole crash on two parked cars damaging the rear portion of one car in Mulihithlu in the City- and due to this residents are out of power till the Mescom crew fix the problem. Petty shops around the city faced huge losses due to rain damages and police traffic barricades were knocked down. Pourakarmikas of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. and sweepers of MCC had a hectic time this morning cleaning all the debris and leaves scattered all over by the gusty wind.

However, this rain for a few minutes brought the scorching summer heat that has been haunting the citizens for the last few days. Seems like it was the FIRST summer rain in the City, though the areas on the foot of the Western Ghats in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi received the rain earlier this season. Some trees came down in Mannagudda, Hat Hill, Urwa, Kodical, Jeppu areas in the City. Many areas in the City were out of power for a while, and the Mescom crew were busy attending to the problems, after receiving calls after calls from the people. A wall belonging to a private hospital on Falnir road collapsed due to rainfall. Few boats in the Dakke area/old port were damaged due to the wind, and few of them were pushed towards the dock area.