Summer Shopping Carnival at Mangaluru International Airport from 23 April 2023. Beat the Heat with Cool Offers; Scan the QR Code for Offers; 21 stores are set to participate in the event starting 23 April to 2 July 2023.



Mangaluru: Even as mercury is on its bull run, travel bags are coming out with the travel plans. With airports playing a key role in this business cum pleasure travel, Mangaluru International Airport too is striving to make this ‘Summer of 23’ a fun-filled one. All this will unfold over the next two months at the 2nd edition of ‘Summer Shopping Carnival’ spread over 70+ days that gets underway at this #GatewayToGoodness on April 23.

In all, 21 stores – 10 in the food and beverage (F&B) category and the rest in the retail space, each with a strong brand presence in their respective areas are part of the carnival that ends on July 2. The outlets will offer combos and promotions under the tagline ‘Beat the heat with cool offers,’ giving the discerning air travellers value for their money. The combos will be useful for group travellers, especially at the F&B outlets.

Select retail outlets will offer passengers making purchases above a certain value, an additional discount on their final bill. Outlets are also mulling to offer discount coupons as well to create the right atmosphere for the carnival. The airport will highlight the various offers from the participating outlets to the passengers and other stakeholders through various static and digital media – both on the curbside as well as inside the terminal.

Travellers may also look up the various offers by scanning the on-ground collateral that has a QR code on it. Scanning the QR code will take one to the AdaniOne website which will list the exclusive offers of the participating brands. The ambience at the airport will create the right shopping and snacking experience.

Like this: Like Loading...