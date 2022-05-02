Summer Training Program for Children with Reading and writing problems

Mangaluru: The Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology, KMC Hospital Attavar is Introducing a Summer Training Program for Children with Reading and writing problems.

Reading and writing skills are fundamental academic skills and form the foundation for all future learning. Initially children ‘learn how to read’ before Grade 3 and then they ‘read to learn’ more. Once they become independent readers, they acquire an ocean of knowledge reading. Children without these skills are unlikely to excel in school and later academics. In general, more than 10 to 15% of children in a classroom face subtle to severe difficulty in learning to read and write. Some children may face a ‘hidden disability’ or ‘invisible disability’ in learning called a ‘learning disability’ or ‘dyslexia’. There often appears to be a gap between what they can achieve and what they are actually achieving. These children may look perfectly “normal” and seems to be very bright and intelligent, yet fail to read and write.

The introduction of this training program will benefit children having any of the following risk indicators:

Delay in learning to talk

Regular complaints from the class teachers about reading and writing skills

Spending unusually long time to complete the tasks related to reading and writing

Poor academic progression due to severe difficulty in reading, writing, and mathematics

A valid diagnosis of dyslexia/learning disability by a certified professional

Difficulty in pronouncing long words and has poor speech clarity

Reading very slow and is well below the expected level of age

Severe difficulty in spelling

Illegible handwriting

Difficulty in understanding written text

Poor in describing the incident or narrating a story

History of family members having problems in speaking, reading, writing, and mathematics.

The training program will be scheduled from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on working days only Before enrolling in the programme, the specialists will first test the child, and testing will be done only by appointment. For more information, please contact Dept. of Audiology & Speech-language Pathology, KMC Hospital Attavar.

Contact No: 8904519049, 9886373606.