Sunday Masses Held at College Rooftop as Milagres Church gets Floor Renovation

SATURDAY EVENING & SUNDAY MASSES Held at MILAGRES DEGREE COLLEGE ROOFTOP as Milagres Church gets Floor Renovation

Mangaluru: If you were wondering how come the parking lot of Milagres Church, Hampankatta, Mangaluru looked empty on a Sunday morning, usually full with vehicles of Catholic faithful attending the Sunday obligation masses- the simple reason is that, due to the floor renovation going on inside the Church, the Saturday evening and Sunday morning masses are held at Milagres Degree College Rooftop, from 23 July 2022, until further notice.

SATURDAY EVENING & SUNDAY MASSES SHIFTED FROM MILAGRES CHURCH……..

When one reaches the centre of Mangalore city one cannot miss the magnificent church of Our Lady of Miracles, also known as Milagres by many. Established in the year 1680 by Bishop Thomas de Castro, Milagres Church is one of the oldest churches in Dakshina Kannada. It is a magnificent piece of art, but there’s more to it than just art; it is a place where Mother Mary’s devotees come from far and near to venerate her.

……..TO MILAGRES DEGREE COLLEGE ROOFTOP ACROSS FROM THE CHURCH

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Fr Bonaventure Nazareth, the Parish Priest of Milagres Church said “The present structure was built in the year 1911, designed by Fr. Augustus Diamanti S.J. an Italian architect, with rich knowledge of European art. Over the past century, the church has catered to many faithful who come to pray and seek the intercession of Mary, the Lady of Miracles. The parishioners have decided to renovate the church flooring while keeping in mind the historicity of the church structure. Relying on the Lord and the intercession of our Mother, and on the generosity of the faithful this work has already begun”.

“Alternative arrangements are made for the faithful to attend Sunday and daily masses during the time of the renovation. Sunday masses are arranged in the Milagres Degree College rooftop auditorium for all the faithful, while the weekday masses will be celebrated in the St Monica Chapel adjacent to the church. We are hoping to get the flooring renovation work done soon, so that the Church is ready for the September 8th ‘Monti Feast’. I kindly request the faithful to bear with us until masses are held in the Church,” added Fr Bonaventure.

Weekdays masses will be held at St MONICA CHAPEL, located adjacent to the main church- On Monday at 6 pm (Our Lady of Miracle); 8:15 am and 6 pm (St Anthony); 6 pm Wednesday (St Joseph); 6 pm Thursday (Infant Jesus); 5 pm Friday (Adoration); and 4:50 pm Saturday (Our Lady of Perpetual Succour)

SATURDAY EVENING and SUNDAY MASSES will be held at Milagres Degree College Rooftop. Elevator/Lift service is available to reach the 5th floor (Rooftop arena), and there is AMPLE PARKING in the College campus.