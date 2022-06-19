Sune Luus to lead South Africa Women in Test, three-match ODI series vs England



Cape Town: Sune Luus will lead the 15-member South Africa side for the upcoming one-off Test and three-match ODI series against England, beginning with the four-day game at Taunton on June 27.

The one-off red-ball affair will be South Africa’s first Test in more than seven years, having last played against India in 2014 in Mysore. The last time they played a Test against England was in 2003.

The squad features 10 players who are yet to make their first Test appearance including captain Luus. The other players who have not played Test cricket are: Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Andrie Steyn and Laura Wolvaardt.

South Africa will be bolstered by the return of key players such as Marizanne Kapp, Lizelle Lee and wicket-keeper Sinalo Jafta, who all missed out on the recently concluded white-ball series against Ireland, due to Covid. Luus’ side won the T20I leg 2-1 while they swept the ICC Women’s Championship ODIs 3-0.

Lara Goodall, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk and Tumi Sekhukhune have retained their spots after impressive performances in Ireland. Top-order batter Goodall topped the run-getters list in the ODI series in Ireland, accounting for 143 runs in three matches, averaging 143 while de Klerk and Tumi Sekhukhune were the top wicket-takers in T20Is.

Notable absentees are the injured Dane van Niekerk, South Africa’s regular captain, and fast bowler Masabata Klaas, who both are making good progress but were unavailable for selection.

The one-off Test will commence from June 27, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is. The squad for the T20I leg will be announced next month.

Squad for Test and ODIs: Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus (capt), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Andrie Steyn, Chlo� Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt.

Fixtures: One-off Test: 27-30 June, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton; 1st ODI: July 11 Northampton; 2nd ODI: July 15 Bristol; 3rd ODI July 18 Leicester; 1st T20I: July 21 Chelmsford; 2nd T20I: July 23 Worcester; 3rd T20I: July 25, Derby.