Sunny Singh, Saiee Manjrekar in B Praak’s music video ‘Duniya’

Mumbai: Playback singer B Praak, who is known for crooning ‘Teri Mitti’ from the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Kesari’ is back with yet another track. The new track by the singer is titled ‘Duniya’ and features actor Sunny Singh of ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ fame and Saiee Manjrekar — the daughter of veteran actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, who was most recently seen in the tri-lingual film ‘Major’,

Commenting on the occasion of the song release, Sunny Singh said: “This happens to be my most cherished music video. Working alongside such great actors and with such a great time has totally been a wonderful experience. I feel great about the song and team behind it.”

The song is a tale of intense love, deceit and fatal betrayal. Based on the prominent play “The Macbeth”, it has been narrated and sung by B Praak with Jaani penning the lyrics of the track.

The song represents unconditional love and unbearable pain and a modern love story.

Reacting to the release of the song, Saiee said: “It’s a great song, backed by a great team… the entire experience of shooting this song has been remarkable. I’m hopeful that people will like it. Duniya is one of my favourite tracks.”

The music video of the song also features B Praak driving through a desert in a stylish Cadillac Eldorado as he croons the melody in his signature style.

‘Duniya’ has been released under the label of YRF Digital and Saga Music and is available to stream across streaming platforms.

