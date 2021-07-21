Spread the love



















Supari Killers Visit Vishala Ganiga’s Flat as Friends of Husband Ramakrishna

Udupi: “Introducing the supari killers as friends, Ramakrishna Ganiga had his wife Vishala Ganiga killed on July 12 at her flat in Uppinakote. As per the primary investigations, the family dispute between Vishala Ganiga and her husband Ramakrishna is the main reason for the murder”, said SP Vishnuvardhan during the press meet held at the SP office here on July 21.

Addressing the media persons SP Vishnuvardhan said, “We have already arrested the accused Ramakrishna Ganiga and taken him to Police custody until July 23. One of Supari Killers Swaminath Nishada (38), a native of Uttar Pradesh was also arrested in Gorakhpur, UP and brought to Udupi. The search is on for the other killer, who is absconding and will be arrested soon”.

SP Vishnuvardhan further said, “In the month of March Ramakrishana Ganiga who had come down to Kumragodu, invited the Supari Killers to his flat and introduced them to his wife Vishala as his friends. Ramakrishna was making all preparations for the last six months to kill his wife and had contacted the supari killers through the internet. Ramakrishna was in touch with the supari killers and his wife through the internet so that Vishala would not have any doubt”.

SP Vishnuvardhan also said, “On July 12, Ramakrishna informed his wife Vishala Ganiga to come back alone to her flat in Kumaragodu, saying that his friends would come to meet her. After confirming with Vishala that she has reached home, Ramakrishna informed the supari killers that Vishala was at home all alone. The supari killers came to Vishala’s flat and strangled to death. Ramakrishna had paid more than Rs 2 lakh to the Supari killers to kill his wife Vishala Ganiga”.

Like this: Like Loading...