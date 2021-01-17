Spread the love



















Super Sunday with Bengre Beach Cleanup

Mangaluru: In view of creating awareness to restore the beauty of beaches in Mangalore, like-minded organizations congregated at Bengre Beach for a Bengre Super Sunday on 17th January.

The event was conceptualized and organized with a view to creating awareness among the various stake-holders of Mangalore about the situation of our beaches which are suffering due to rampant littering.

Inaugurating the event, Akshay Shridhar, IAS, Commissioner, Mangalore City Corporation, congratulated the organizers for envisaging such a programme and expressed the need to stop littering at the source itself.

Chief Guest, B.M. Prasad, Commandant, 7th Battalion, Karnataka State Reserve Police, along with his team of Reserve Police, demonstrated a disciplined and energetic show of fitness regimen. He also spoke on the need of the hour being cleanliness and commended the efforts of the team BoskyOrb who were committed to cleaning Bengre Beach.

The Guest of Honour for the event Ms Mona Roat, IAS Probationer 2019 Batch, voiced her concerns on the issue and remarked that cleanliness should be inculcated as a habit.

The Bengre Beach has been methodically and diligently cleaned on a regular basis by a group of about 20 girls from the Bengre area. This was 92nd consecutive day of continued cleanup. The team was honoured for their hard work and commitment.

Also gracing the occasion was Raghuveer Souterpete, District Officer, Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, who spoke on the need for reducing the creation of waste and litter in our beautiful city of Mangalore and to help keep our city clean and green. The event was compered by Mithun Kakunje, President, Mangalore Surf Club.

The event was planned and led by Raghuveer Souterpet, District Youth Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra, who brought together Team BoskyOrb (a team of youth who have undertaken beach cleanups from past 92 days), Mangalore Surf Club (a surf school which teaches surfing and in addition has conducted multiple beach cleanups), Zuese Fitness conducted fitness activities, We R Cycling, and Mangalore Cycling Club came Cycling up to the venue, Abhisaran a Non-Profit Organization which has been conducting CPR workshops, Surf Life Saving India also conducted CPR Training among others. In addition, about 100 members of the KSRP attended the event. All of these organizations got together with about 400 members in total and took part in the cleanup drive.