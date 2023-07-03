Superluxury homes with direct sea view a lifestyle beyond imagination Land Trades ‘Pristine’ Coming up soon in Chilimbi

Avail exclusive Pre-launch Bookings. Enjoy a better-than-the-best lifestyle.

Mangaluru: Being a coastal city, the first thought we get about Mangalore is the beautiful sea. So how about living in a home gives a spectacular sea view? This is the big idea that has inspired Land Trades, the city’s premier property developers to conceive of Pristine – a superluxury high-rise residential cum commercial development that offers a beautiful sea view to the residents. Situated along the main road in the elite Ladyhill-Chilimbi locality, Land Trades Pristine is a splendid new high-class luxury property that is designed to meet the needs and aspirations of the new generation. It carries forward the firm’s reputation for successfully creating landmark mid-rise projects such as Atlantis, Maurishka Palace & premium high-rise project Solitaire. “Pristine” joins the ranks of its other similar high-rise premium projects like Altura at Bendorewell and Shivabagh at Kadri-Shivbagh.

Standing 37 stories tall amidst sprawling 1.30 acres of land, Land Trades “Pristine” will feature 102 super luxury apartments in 3BHK and 4BHK with spaces ranging from 2299 SFT to 3478 SFT. Its bevvy of high-end facilities makes it the most desirable residential address in Mangalore. The project has already received regulatory approval from RERA, MUDA, City Corporation and other statutory bodies and is ready for the formal launch.

Ground Breaking Ceremony

Land Trades “Pristine” will be formally launched with a Ground Breaking Ceremony at the project site on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 9:30 AM. Dr. A. J. Shetty, Chairman of the A.J. Group and President of Laxmi Memorial Education Trust has graciously consented to officiate the groundbreaking ceremony and the unveiling of the plaque. Sri K. Prakash Shetty, Chairman of MRG Group, Former District In-charge Minister Sri J. Krishna Palemar and Former Mayor and the incumbent Corporator of Derebail (South) ward Sri M. Shashidhar Hegde will be the Guests of Honour. The city Mayor Sri Jayanand Anchan will preside over the function in the presence of Sri K. Shrinath Hebbar, Proprietor of Land Trades and Sri Chandrashekharan Nair M., the co-promoter of the project.

Ladyhill-Chilimbi – the location is everything

Land Trades’ “Pristine” is poised to be the new landmark in the Ladyhill-Chilimbi locality of Mangalore. It will provide direct connectivity to all the important places. Towards the North, it connects with Urva Stores and National Highway #66 with onward connectivity to New Mangalore Port and Baikampady Industrial Estate. Mangala Stadium, Urva Market, Marigudi Temple, Ladyhill School, Ladyhill Church and numerous supermarkets and shopping centres are within walkable distance.

Luxury beyond imagination

Land Trades “Pristine” is a unique residential cum commercial development with clear demarcations and separate entry points between the residential and commercial sides for maximum privacy and security. The commercial portion is designed for premium business establishments which will add value to the proposed development. In a first-ever conceptual shift for Mangalore, the residential development commences above the 11th floor giving the residents a breath of fresh air on every floor. Each home is designed for total privacy with no connecting common walls between any two apartments. Each apartment is well designed for optimum space utilisation and adequate natural flow of sunlight and ventilation.

Eye-catching architecture by Skyline Architects, Mumbai

Land Trades “Pristine” will be the most talked about high-rise project in Mangalore with elegant, world-class design ideated by Skyline Architects of Mumbai. This is a renowned architecture firm having over two decades of experience in designing skyscraper projects in India and abroad. The stylised exteriors with clear sectoral demarcations, vertical and horizontal symmetry make “Pristine” a high-rise of rare beauty and sophistication. This is matched with intelligent use of every inch of space in the interiors, making it a marvel of architecture in the city.

High Quality Construction

In line with Land Trades’ tradition of promoting safe, reliable and scientifically sound living spaces, the site development and building construction will be entrusted to the country’s top-rated construction company. Apart from the construction, the other agencies involved like Pile Work, Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing, VT Systems, Window Systems etc. will be selected with the highest due diligence who enjoy an international repute for their professionalism.

Highlights of Commercial Spaces:

· 5 floors of commercial spaces

· Commercial spaces commence from the Ground until the 4th floor

· 28 commercial spaces for Shops / Offices

· 2 floors of dedicated car parking

· 3 dedicated lifts

Highlights of Residential Spaces:

· 26 floors of residential spaces

· Residences commence from 12th floor and above

· 102 flats

· 4 flats per floor

· 3BHK / 4BHK configuration

· 2299 – 3478 SFT spaces options

· Vastu complaint

· 6 levels of dedicated car parking

· 11.50 ft Typical floor height

Luxury Facilities for Residential Units

· Infinity Swimming Pool

· Sauna / Jacuzzi / Steam Room

· Badminton Court

· Basketball court

· Movie Theatre

· Jogging Track

· Yoga / Meditation Room

· Indoor Multipurpose Hall

· Gymnasium

· 4 High-Speed Lifts

· Provision for EV Charging in Parking

· Kids’ Play Area

· Party Lawn

Clean and Safe Living at Its Best

· Continuous water supply through adequate storage tanks and 100% power backup through heavy-duty generators with automatic switchover.

· Eco-friendly lifestyle through rooftop solar power panels, rainwater harvesting, organic waste converter, a sewage treatment plant, on-site waste segregation and waste treatment units.

· 24×7 gated security along with CCTV surveillance of common areas, video door phones for each apartment and ultramodern fire safety measures.

From Land Trades Builders & Developers – 30 years in quality leadership

Land Trades “Pristine” comes to you from Land Trades Builders & Developers, Mangalore’s premier property developers with a track record of three decades in promoting prestigious mega projects. Known for the timely completion of its projects, the firm has a foolproof multi-layered quality delivery process in place. It enjoys an impeccable track record of perfect documentation, with all projects bearing clear title deeds and occupancy certificates on project completion, making homeownership a hassle-free experience for customers. “Pristine” is our tallest apartment project to date and we aim to make the most prestigious address in the city,” endorses K. Shrinath Hebbar, the Proprietor of the firm.

ISO 9001:2015 Company

Land Trades is an ISO 9001:2015 firm enjoying a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. Land Trades is also the first and only property developer of Mangalore to seek third-party quality authentication for its completed projects from reputed international bodies like CRISIL.

Small Boxes / Patches:

· 40 completed projects

· 3,000+ customers

· Built-up area of 41.32 lac sq.ft. till date

Customer Delight

Land Trades enjoys a wide range of clients spread across the social spectrum. Apart from domestic buyers, the firm is especially patronized by NRI customers, professionals and corporate houses. The premium positioning of the firm and excellent customer satisfaction track record ensures repeat purchases and good references from existing clients.

Land Trades – Our other projects in progress

ALTURA – A 32-storey skyscraper at Bendore with 114 super-luxury 3BHK and 4BHK apartments and a clubhouse with all luxury facilities.

SHIVABHAG – A 32-storey skyscraper in Kadri-Shivbagh with 142 ultra-luxury 3BHK, 4BHK, 5BHK and 6BHK apartments and duplexes with clubhouse and all luxury facilities.

ADIRA – Located on Urva Marigudi Temple Road, it is a residential cum commercial project with 3 BHK apartments with all modern facilities.

VIKRAM TRADE CENTRE – A 5-storeyed commercial project with excellent space for elite showrooms and elegant offices situated on KRR Road near PVS Junction, Kodialbail Mangaluru.

Land Trades – Ready to Occupy Projects

SOLITAIRE – A 32-storey skyscraper at Hat Hill with 143 spacious luxury apartments and duplexes. Currently, very few 2BHK apartments are available.

NAKSHATRA – Premium flats in Mannagudda, currently only 2no.s 2BHK flats are available.

KAMAT GARDENS (Fully developed) – This layout is situated at Mastikatte, Ullal offers independent plots for independent villas.

LAND TRADES BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS

“Milestone25”, 5th Floor, Shop No.514, Collector’s Gate Junction,

Balmatta, Mangalore – 575001.

Landline: 0824-2425424, 2423866

E-Mail: info@landtrades.in

Website: www.landtrades.in

Like this: Like Loading...