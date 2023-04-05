Supporters want HM Nandakumar as their Congress Candidate in Sullia-They has called for another party workers meeting on April 9 in Sullia. Meanwhile, Sullia Block Congress president PC Jayarama had asserted that the high command’s decision to field G Krishnappa from Sullia is final.



Mangaluru: The crisis in the Sullia unit of the Congress over the allocation of party tickets continues with supporters of H.M. Nandakumar, a ticket aspirant, calling for another meeting of party workers in Sullia on 9 April 2023. This meeting has been called even after Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee president K. Harish Kumar issued a statement asking party leaders and workers not to attend the event. Attending the meeting will be treated as an anti-party activity and disciplinary action will be taken against such workers, Kumar said in a statement recently.

Even as dissidence over the Congress ticket in Sullia grows, the party has warned that action will be taken against those who hold meetings against the KPCC decision. The KPCC has already finalised the name of G Krishnappa for Sullia, which is reserved for the SC category. However, well-wishers of ticket aspirant HM Nandakumar have decided to hold a mass convention of party workers to demand the ticket for their leader, at Ninthikal in Sullia. K Harish Kumar stated that the convention being planned by Nandakumar Abhimani Balaga has nothing to do with the Congress. “This is an unauthorised meeting. Party leaders and workers should not attend this programme. KPCC president DK Shivakumar and working president Saleem Ahmed have directed us to initiate disciplinary action against those Congress workers who participate in the meeting,” Kumar said.

However, a section of party workers has been opposing the candidature of G. Krishnappa, who is the party’s official candidate from the Sullia Assembly constituency. They are asking the party to give ‘B form’ to Nandakumar, who, they said, has a good chance of winning the seat. Earlier, they held two meetings, one in Sullia and the other in Kadaba, and also held a dharna in front of the party’s district office in Mangaluru. A group of party workers recently met State Congress unit president D.K. Shivakumar and other leaders urged the party to change the candidate. Meanwhile, Sullia Block Congress president PC Jayarama had asserted that the high command’s decision to field G Krishnappa from Sullia is final.

Speaking during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Balakrishna Balleri, former president of Kadaba Block Congress and Nandakumar Abhimani Balaga convener said, “The High Command has so far not announced anything about the demand by party activists. We are calling for a meeting of party workers on April 9 to decide on the next course of action. When the warning issued by the party was pointed out, Balakrishna said that the meeting called next week is for loyal and committed party workers. “We are meeting for the betterment of the party. We are conducting within our limits to take the opinion of workers and to forward the same to the High Command,” he added.

Balleri further said, ” We want to strengthen the Congress in Sullia and the meeting is a step in this direction. We are not against the party. The high command of the party should understand the ground reality and change its decision to issue the ticket to a winnable candidate. Expressing hopes that the political atmosphere in Sullia is favourable for the Congress, Balleri said the constituency has not seen a Congress MLA for the last 30 years. “Voters are craving for a change now. Nandakumar has been touring the constituency to organise the party at the grassroots level in the past four years. He has a strong base in the constituency and has won the hearts of people,” he said.

Former president of Kadaba Block Congress Ganesh Kaikure, former general secretary of District Congress’s Backward Classes unit Praveen Kumar Kedanjiguttu, and general secretary of District Yuva Congress Faizal Kadaba was present during the press meet.

Like this: Like Loading...