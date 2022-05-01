Suprabhata to be played in temples from May 9 : Muthalik



Bangaluru: Sri Rama Sene President Pramod Muthalik said the playing of Suprabhata, Omkara, will commence at 1,000 temples in the state at 5 am from May 9.

“We had given an ultimatum to the state government either to remove the loudspeakers used for Azaan at mosques or reduce the sound of loudspeakers.

However, the government had failed to take any steps in this regard,’ he told reporters.

‘If authorities are against the playing of Suprabhata in temples, then it will lead to conflict. Till the loudspeakers in mosques are stopped, we will continue to play Suprabhatha in temples,’ he said.

‘Our fight is not against Azaan in mosques or prayers in churches,’ he clarified and said that their fight is against the violation of the Supreme Court guidelines and the state government which failed to implement the guidelines.

Muthalik called upon the Durga Sene and women’s committee members to purchase gold, silver and other valuables from shops owned by Hindus on Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya is a festival for Hindus with a belief in prosperity. Non-Hindus are engaged in selling the gold that is smuggled into the country from Dubai, he alleged.