Suraiyya of Youth Congress Embarrasses Party Leaders by Displaying National Flag Upside Down

Karkala: A Youth Congress leader embarrassed the district leaders by displaying the National flag upside down on her two-wheeler during the Tiranga Bike rally organized by the district Youth Congress on Saturday, October 29.

Suraiyya Anjum, national spokesperson for Congress displayed the National Tricolour upside down on her bike and the Video has gone viral on Social Media.

The Udupi district Youth Congress organized the Tiranga Bike Rally on October 29 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav in Karkala.

