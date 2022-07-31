Suratkal Murder Case, Car Owner Taken into Custody

Mangaluru: The owner of the Hyundai Eon car that was used as a getaway vehicle in the Suratkal murder case was taken into custody by the police here on July 30.

Speaking to the media, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “On July 28, at around 8 pm, 23-year-old Fazil was hacked to death. At the same time, all the measures were taken to maintain law and order. The burial process also went on well without any problems.”

Shashi Kumar further said,”We have taken more than 51 people into custody for investigation. During investigations, we have collected all the leads which will take us to the accused. In the CCTV footage, we have identified a white EON car. Based on this, we have taken the car owner into our custody. During interrogation, the car owner has disclosed some information about the murder.”

Shashi Kumar also said, “We will produce the car owner before the court and take him into police custody. Based on his information, our investigation team is getting ready to arrest the accused. The questioning of the car owner is still not complete. Once we gather the information, we will arrest the other accused too,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...