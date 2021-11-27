Surikumeru Govinda Bhat’s ‘Eppatthu Thirugatagalu’ Book Release at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru organized a unique book release programme titled “Eppatthu Thirugatagalu” (Kannada) based on the eventful and dedicated life experience of one of the most popular and veteran Yakshagana artistes, Soorikumeru Govinda Bhat under the aegis of St Aloysius Prakashana to honour and celebrate the artiste’s more than 70 years of yeomen service in the field of Yakshagana. The programme was held on Thursday, 25 November, 2021 in the Fr L F Rasquinha Hall in the LCRI Block of the College.

Retired IAS Officer, T Shyama Bhat; Former Principal of MGM College, Udupi Prof. M L Samaga; Professor at the Tumkur University, Dr Nithyananda B Shetty; and Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Rev. Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto, SJ graced the momentous occasion as the honored guests. Principal of the College, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, Coordinator of the UGC-STRIDE Scheme of the College Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Director of St Aloysius Prakashana, Dr Vidya Vinutha D’Souza, Convenor of the programme, and Dr Dinesh Nayak were on the dais.

The newly launched St Aloysius Prakashana has already published 4 books in different fields i.e., ‘Money and Public Finance’ by Dr Norbert Lobo; ‘Pranshupaala’ by Rev Fr Prashanth Madtha, S.J.; ‘The Tree Spirit & Other Konkani Folk Tales’ by Dr Sylvia Rego and ‘Kurpe Jeevithachi Zhorr’ by Rev. Dr Ronald Serrao and Soorikumeru Govinda Bhat’s “Eppatthu Thirugatagalu” is the fifth book published by the Prakashana.

St Aloysius College, which has a rich tradition of promoting indigenous cultures and cultural performances thought of documenting the Yakshagana life journey of Sri Govinda Bhat for posterity as an inspiration and as the most fitting tribute to the legendary artiste by publishing the valuable work.

After the formal book release, ‘Thyagameva Jayathe’, a Yakshgana Thalamaddale was performed based on the epic narrative of Bharatha-Bahubali. Renowned group of artistes like Putthige Raghurama Holla, Chaithanya Krishna, Murari Kadambalithaya and Madhusudhan Alevooraya, Soorikumeru Govinda Bhat, Prof. M L Samaga, Sunnambala Vishveshwara Bhat, Vasudeva Ranga Bhatta and Dr Dinesh Nayak performed in the Thalamaddale.

This programme was organized in association with the UGC STRIDE Project of the College. Yakshagana lovers, fans and admirers of Surikumeru Govinda Bhat were present for this event. Covid-19 protocol was followed during the programme.

About Soorikumeru K. Govinda Bhat :

Soorikumeru Govinda Bhat is popularly known as the “Dashavathari” of Yakshagana. He has carved a special niche among Yakshagana lovers of all genres and has been awarded the National Level Award for his great contribution to the performing art form. His long and dedicated service to Yakshagana for 70 years continually being an integral part of the moving Yakshagana troupe (Thirugata) is a singular and a record of sorts in the field. It is significant to note that he has been a part of Sri Dharmasthala Yakshagana Troupe for 54 long and consecutive years without missing a single performance. It is a rare and highly commendable feat indeed!

Govinda Bhat has enumerated and recorded the highs and lows of his Yakshagana journey in the form of a conversational and intimate narrative in this book which would definitely make a novel and interesting reading.