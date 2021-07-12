Spread the love



















Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ to be remade in Hindi



Chennai: Tamil star Suriya’s 2020 hit “Soorarai Pottru” will be remade in Hindi and will be directed by Sudha Kongara, who helmed the Tamil original.

“Soorarai Pottru” is the story of Nedumaaran Rajangam or Maara, played by Suriya, who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world’s most capital intensive industry with the help of his family, friends and sheer will power.

The film was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.

Suriya says: “The love and appreciation that was showered on ‘Soorarai Pottru’ was unprecedented! From the minute I first heard this story I felt this has to be a pan India film, because the soul of it was such. It gives me immense pleasure to partner with Abundantia Entertainment, who have al made quality content, to tell the inspiring story of Captain Gopinath in Hindi.”

Adding to this, Captain GR Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan, says: “I have been overwhelmed with the response to ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and now eagerly look forward to the film’s Hindi adaptation.”

The Tamil film was among the ten Indian films to be screened in the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards and was also sent for the 93rd Academy Awards.

While the Hindi film’s cast has not been decided yet, the remake will be backed by Suriya’s and Vikram Malhotra.

Sudha, who is currently working with a set of writers in scripting the Hindi adaptation says: “I was instantly drawn to the story of ‘Soorarai Pottru’, the story of Captain Gopinath, an adventurous maverick and an inspiring entrepreneur who epitomised the New India of the nineties. I’m grateful for all the love we have received so far and look forward to telling this uni que and amazing story in Hindi. I hope this official Hindi remake also gets the same love as the original”.

Like this: Like Loading...