Surjewala, Selja meets Kharge; highlight sentiments of Haryana party workers

Factionalism in Haryana Congress came to fore after party general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja on Tuesday met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to highlight the sentiments of the party workers in the state.



Sources said that Surjewala, who is the in-charge of poll bound Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka and Selja, who is also the in-charge of poll bound Chhattisgarh flew to Delhi to meet Kharge.

The two leaders met Kharge and party general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and pit forth their grievances and sentiments of the party leaders in the state.

The source said that the two leaders also complained against State in-charge Deepak Babaria alleging that he has been not giving proper respect and space to old party workers, which is hurting the grand old party’s prospects in the state.

