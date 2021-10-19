Spread the love



















Survey of Christian Missionaries is Unnecessary – Dion D’Souza

Udupi: The Udupi District Youth Congress General Secretary Dion D’Souza has condemned the recent anti-conversion bill by the ruling BJP Government in Karnataka.

In a Press Statement, Dion D’Souza has stated, “The ruling BJP Government in Karnataka which came to power in the name of Hindutva, and those who consider themselves as superior Christians, and forcefully convert others in the name of Christianity, together seem to be a threat to communal harmony in society with unethical, undemocratic policies!”

“I truly condemn the recent anti-conversion bill by the ruling BJP Government in Karnataka. This idea is now taking a turn to dirty political motives which will surely defame and become a cause for disharmony in society”.

“I along with the entire Christian community indeed stand against forced religious conversions. But, tarnishing the name of Christianity and the entire Christian community for the mistakes made by a few is highly condemnable”.

“Belonging to the Catholic community and hailing from the region of Udupi, I have worked closely at various levels with the community and religious Priests in and around the Udupi District. Nowhere in my lifetime have I ever heard of or come across any discussions about conversions. Instead, the Christian community has always aimed at development, teachings of good ethics and promotion of a secular living amongst the Youth and its people”!

The recent move and statements by the legislators of the ruling BJP government in Karnataka including that of the Hon’ble CM has hurt the Christian Community and seems to be like another move to divide and rule.

“We the members of the Christian community condemn the anti-conversion bill, and the various unethical moves being undertaken by the Government including that of the survey being planned by the Backward and minority department of Karnataka. We insist the Government act in such a way that the laws framed shall not be tools in the hands of a few to hound and persecute the innocent”!

