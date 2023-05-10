Survey predicts BJP dominance in Coastal Karnataka

New Delhi: The ABP/C-Voter Exit Poll has predicted an interesting picture for Coastal Karnataka, suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to emerge as a major party in the region once again.

According to the survey, the BJP is projected to secure 17 out of the 21 seats in the region, one less than its 2018 tally. On the other hand, the Congress is predicted to win only just four seats in the region, gaining one seat as compared to its 2018 tally.

The exit poll findings indicate a significant disparity between the BJP and the Congress in the coastal areas of Karnataka.

The BJP’s strong presence in Coastal Karnataka can be attributed to various factors, the latest being Congress poll promise of imposing a ban on the Bajrang Dal. Apart from this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies in the region also came as a boost for the saffron party.

