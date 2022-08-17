Suspect arrested over murder in Kochi flat

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a youth, whose body was discovered the previous day inside a flat in Kochi.

Wrapped in a bedsheet, the body of Sajeev Krishnan, a hotel management student, had grievous injuries.

The arrested suspect, Arshad, was a childhood friend of one of three roommates the victim shared the apartment with.

Arshad had been missing since the body was discovered.

The three roommates were away on a trip to Kodaikanal and when they returned on Tuesday, the flat was locked from the outside and neither Sajeev nor Arshad were picking up calls.

When the caretaker of the apartment broke open the door, they found Sajeev’s body dumped in the garbage duct.

Arshad’s father P.K. Razak told mediapersons that his son had left home two months ago and they did not have much information on his whereabouts.

Like this: Like Loading...