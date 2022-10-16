SUV, 2 Mobile Phones, Spanner Seized from Accused who Waylaid MLA’ Harish Poonja’s Car

Mangaluru: Recalling the incident which took place on Thursday, where a miscreant allegedly waylaid the car in which Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja was travelling at Farangipet fish market and threatened the driver of the car by showing a weapon. In a complaint filed by the driver Naveen, aged 26 of MLA’s official car stated that MLA Harish Poonja had been to Bengaluru on 12 October and had arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday at 7.07 pm. The MLA then travelled in the car to Circuit House, Mangaluru for a meeting. After the meeting around 10.45 pm, the MLA left in a private car with his relatives Prashanth and Kushith.

It is learnt that the private car was moving ahead of the MLA’s official car. When the MLA’s official car reached Naguri Railway Over-bridge, a white Scorpio SUV started following it. The driver who noticed it informed the MLA over the phone. The MLA in turn had asked the driver to follow the car that he was travelling. However, the miscreant who was following the MLA’s car overtook the car that the MLA was travelling and later waylaid the car near Farangipet fish market and abused driver Kushith and issued threats to him by allegedly showing a weapon at around 11.15 pm.

Naveen, the driver of the MLA’s car, immediately parked the car near the police outpost at Farangipet. After issuing threats, the driver of the vehicle drove away towards B C Road. The complainant has alleged that the accused had waylaid both the cars- one that the MLA was travelling in and the MLA’s official car and issued threats along with abusing the driver. A case was registered in Bantwal Rural police station under IPC Sections 341, 504 and 506. Police are looking out for the miscreants and the Scorpio SUV. On the same day, the accused Riyaz, aged 38, hailing from Falnir in Mangaluru was arrested.

Later the Dakshina Kannada district police, intensifying their investigation into the case, seized the SUV Scorpio, mobile phones, and a spanner, which was used as a weapon to threaten MLA’s driver. Briefing the media, Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said, ” A search was conducted at the residence of the accused. Two mobile phones and a spanner were seized from the SUV of the accused. The tool was used by the accused to threaten the complainant. The accused had the spanner while abusing the complainant. An investigation is on,”.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he has directed the police not to take the case lightly. “According to NIA reports, people from Kerala are involved in ISI and PFI activities in Mangaluru. I have directed the SP and home minister for a thorough investigation. We should not take small incidents lightly, which may have serious consequences in the future,” said MP Kateel. Minister for fisheries, ports and inland water transport S Angara also demanded an in-depth probe into the case and said that an organised network is trying to disrupt peace in the coastal belt. The police department has been directed to conduct a comprehensive probe and trace those behind such acts, he said.

