SUV case: Mumbai Police collected CCTV footages from Vaze’s building



Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing how and why the Mumbai Police reportedly collected CCTV footages from the building where suspended Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) officer Sachin Vaze resides, official sources said here on Tuesday.

A CIU team went to the Saket Cooperative Housing Society in Thane and sought the CCTV footages available with the concerned authorities, barely two days after an SUV with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat letter was found outside Antilia, the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, on February 25.

Upon the society’s insistence, the CIU made a written request seeking the CCTV footages of the building and its surroundings for conducting a detailed investigation into the case.

However, it is not clear whether the CCTV footages were mentioned as evidence in the sensitive case, even as the NIA questioned a few more CIU officials and is understood to have surveyed Vaze’s office in the CIU from late on Monday till early Tuesday.

The NIA has also seized a mobile phone, an iPad, one laptop and several files from Vaze’s cabin three days after he was arrested shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Vaze, 49, has been sent to NIA custody till March 25 and as a routine procedure on Monday, he was suspended from service for the second time in 17 years.