‘Swabhimana Jatha’ based on Sri Narayana Guru Teaching ‘One Caste, One Religion, One God for Man’ Held

Mangaluru: A vehicle rally ‘Swabhimana Jatha’ leading from Kankanady Garodi Temple via Pumpwell, Bendoorwell, Balmatta Road, Hampankatta, K S Rao road, M G Road, Lady Hill circle, and culminating at Kudroli Temple condemning the Rejection of Sri Narayana Guru Tableau on Republic Day in New Delhi was held on 26 January 2022 at 4 pm led by Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister B. Janardhan Poojary. Ratha Yatras from various taluks joined the jatha at Lady Hill Circle, Mangaluru

Janardhan Poojary said that the Union Government should not have denied permission for the tableaux of Sree Narayana Guru proposed by the Kerala Government for the Republic Day parade in Delhi. All followers of Narayana Guru, irrespective of parties, caste and religion have condemned this, and different organizations in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have joined to condemn the move by the Central government. This Jatha is an opportunity to prove the self esteem of Narayana Guru followers, and it is not a protest against anybody but an event to press for the rights of the followers, said Poojary.

In the ‘Swabhimana Jatha’ no political flags were seen, except the participants in the Jatah wore yellow shawls and yellow flags only. Rallies from all taluks in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi also arrived at Kudroli temple, who had faith in Sri Narayana Guru’s ideologies and philosophy – ‘One Caste, One Religion, One God for Man’. Denying to include the tableau of Sree Narayana Guru is not only injustice to the backward class community but is an injustice to our state, said a participant in the Jatha.