‘I will Speak when I regain my Strength’- Janardhan Poojary during Swabhimana Jatha

Mangaluru: The ‘Swabhimana Jatha’ led by former Union Minister and Managing Trustee of Gokarnanatheswara Temple Kudroli, B Janardhan Poojary was flagged off from Garodi to Kudroli on January 26. The Jatha was held to condemn the rejection of the Shree Narayana Guru tableau during the Republic Day programme held in New Delhi.

The Swabhimana Jatha started from Garodi, carrying statues and portraits of Social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. The Jatha passed through Balmatta – Jyothi – Hampankatta – PVS circle, Lady Hill and culminated at Kudroli Temple.

Speaking to mangalorean.com Social activist Satyajith Suratkal said, “More than 15 tableaux from various organizations from the district took part in the Swabhimana Jatha. People from all walks of life forgetting party differences, joined the Jatha. We have started our fight against the injustice done to the society by rejecting the Tableau of Social reformer Sree Narayana Guru”.

Janardhan Poojary addressing the gathering, with tears in his eyes said, “I don’t have the strength to speak, I will Speak when I regain my Strength”.

Treasurer of Shri Gokarnanatha Temple Kudroli, Advocate Padmaraj said, “Today I would like to thank all the organizations for joining hands and raising your voice against denying permission for the Tableau of social reformer Narayana Guru. I have not seen Narayana Guru physically but I have seen the same qualities of Narayana Guru in our leader Janardhan Poojary. He has brought reformation in the temple by appointing backward class widows as Archaks and washing the feet of widows. We all can see Shree Narayana Guru in Janardhan Poojary who is in front of us. The selection committee of the Defence Ministry had liked the theme but they rejected the tableau of Shree Narayana Guru and instead asked to incorporate Shankaracharya. Today all the followers of Narayana Guru, irrespective of political partes, caste or religion are here to condemn the decision of the Union government. This Jatha is to prove our self-esteem, we are not protesting against anyone but we are hurt by the decision of the Union government to reject the Tableau of Narayana Guru which has hurt the sentiment of his followers”.

Former ministers Ramanath Rai and Abhaychandra Jain, former MLAs J R Lobo, Shakuntala Shetty, and Moideen Bava former MLC Ivan D’Souza, MLC Harish Kumar, former Youth Congress President Mithun Rai, President of Mahila Morcha Shalet Pinto, Youth JD(S) president Akshith Suvarna and others were also present.