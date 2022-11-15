Swach Abuse! Kudmul Ranga Rao Purabhavana Premises has become a MCC Dump Yard

Swach Abuse! Kudmul Ranga Rao Purabhavana aka Town Hall Premises has become a Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Dump Yard

Mangaluru: On one hand Mangaluru City Corporation officials raid illegal street vendors and confiscate their items and their make-shift shops, thereby making the streets look clean and make way for vehicle parking, but on the other hand, all the debris collected after demolishing the illegal street vendors shops is dumped in the premises of Kudmul Ranga Rao Purabhavana, earlier known as “Town Hall-Mangaluru”, thus making it look ugly. Is this Swachh Mangaluru that we are talking about? Absolutely, NOT SMART for SMART CITY-MANGALURU!

For those looking to dump building debris, plastic bottles and metal chairs can now head to the dumping ground near the Town Hall in Mangaluru. You will find that the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) had been using a part of Town Hall premises as a dumping yard to dump plastic banners, water bottles, papers, boxes, plastic crates, and wooden pieces among others. The heaps of waste have become an eyesore not only to the residents of the city but also to those who visit Town Hall to participate in and attend cultural and other programmes.

With powers that be evincing no interest in clearing the debris of Town Hall, the dumped garbage has been piling up. All the materials seized during the eviction drive against street vendors were found dumped at the dump yard. Even the illegal hoardings and flexes have found a place among the heap. “Town Hall, which is a hub of cultural activities, seems to have become a dumping yard. MCC has turned a blind eye to the dumping of debris on its premises,” said an organizer of a programme. “We speak of Smart City and Swaccha Bharath. Unfortunately, we have failed to take up cleanliness drives in the area surrounding the Town Hall, an iconic building playing host to many programs,” said Ms Sushma, after attending a music event at Town Hall.

Even after watching mounds of debris piling up at the premises for the past many months, the authorities are yet to wake up. If at all the newly renovated Town Hall renamed as Kudmul Ranga Rao Purabhavana – Mangaluru reopened in 2018 looks pretty good inside, but outside it looks like a scrap yard. The cost of the renovation was around Rs 4.58 crore. Acoustical equipment, false ceiling, lights, stage, seats, air conditioner, generator and other amenities had been installed. Based on the artists’ feedback, teak wood flooring for the stage has been installed. Sophisticated lights, various facilities in the green room for the artists, including AC, LEDs, signboard, the garden outside the Town Hall and many other facilities have been added.

Going back to the history of Town Hall–it was opened on December 29, 1964-it was closed for renovation in mid-September 2014. Renovation work started on October 18, 2014, given its Golden Jubilee. Everything looks great with the newly renovated Town Hall- except for the ugly scene of a mountain of scrap, including waste of paper cups, etc There is also debris from the demolished petty shops during the raid by MCC, and even though the Mangaluru City Corporation had tried to auction all that scrap, seems like no scrap dealers are willing to bid in the auction.

The main reason, the scrap dealers are reluctant to buy this scrap, for the fact that there are not many recyclable steel parts, and also that transporting all that scrap will cost them a fortune. Since they won’t be making any money by hauling all that scrap, unfortunately, all that scrap is still lying on the premises of the Town Hall for months, exposing a bad scene to everyone visiting the Town Hall. While the City authorities and netas are trying to keep Mangaluru Clean and advise the citizens to keep their surroundings clean, it seems like a ” We Don’t Practice What We Preach” kind of attitude!