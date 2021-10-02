Spread the love



















Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by NSS of FMCI & Foundation Stone Laid for New Kankanady Bus Shelter

Mangaluru: What would be the best way to mark the birth anniversary of the Father of our Nation, Mahatma Gandhi? On October 2, 2014, it was decided that to honour the memory of the man who shaped our nation, the Swachh Bharat Mission would be launched. Has your brain started pulling up images of our Prime Minister Modi and various ministers, students, celebrities and others sweeping the streets with a broom yet? Plus, in the PM’s Mann ki Baat last month, he gently nudged the citizens of the country to maintain the momentum of the mission, especially in the light of the ongoing pandemic. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been one of the most appreciated moves by the Narendra Modi government that aims for a cleaner and more hygienic India.

This year marks seven years of PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign was launched to keep the streets, roads and infrastructure of the country’s cities. Seven years since its launch, a lot has been accomplished by this campaign and various parts of the country are already cleaner and with better and more hygienic sanitation options. One of the main objectives of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was to reduce or eliminate open defecation through the construction of individual, cluster and community toilets. Various cities and states have already achieved this and are declared open defecation free. And for that matter, Mangaluru has also played a vital role in Keeping this Educational Hub tidy.

And early this morning ( 2 October 2021) from 7 am till 9 am, joining in the Swachh Bharath mission was a large number of NSS members of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), along with the members of the management and faculties cleaned the area in front of FMCI (Father Muller Road-Kankanady till Valencia junction. While a lot of progress has already been made with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, there are various other changes that are still awaited and the celebration and promotion of October 2 as Swachh Bharat Diwas is a great way of promoting the cause. And NSS of FMCI should be applauded for their contribution towards this Swachh Mission, aiming to keep Mangaluru Clean and Green.

In between the Swachh activity going on this morning, Director of Father Muller charitable Institutions (FMCI) Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho laid the foundation stone for a new bus shelter on Kankanady-Valencia route at 8 am, where he also blessed the foundation stone, joined by Administrators Fr Rudolph Ravi D Sa and Fr Ajith Menezes, Assistant Administrator Fr Nelson, Dean of Father Muller Medical College Dr Jayaprakash Alva, Dean of Father Muller Allied Health Sciences Dr. Antony Sylvan D Souza, Principal of Father Muller Nursing College Sr Jacintha D’souza, Principal of Father Muller School of Nursing Sr Nancy Priya Mathias, Chief Nursing Officer Sr Janet D’souza, among others.

Following the blessing of the foundation stone for the new bus shelter, Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho said, “Come 1 November 2021, we will have a new bus shelter here, and we took up this project since there was a demand for a bus shelter in front of FMCI on the route Kankanady- Bendore/Falnir as commuters, including our staff and students were facing difficulties during rainy season while waiting for their respectives buses. We have got the approval and full support for this project by Mangaluru City Corporation. We will inaugurate this bus shelter on November 1-the death centenary of Rev Fr Augustus Muller SJ, the founder of Father Muller Charitable Institution, and also being Karnataka Rajyotsava Day”.

Like this: Like Loading...