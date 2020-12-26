Spread the love



















Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Prez praises Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu had played a leading role in implementing the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Inaugurating and laying foundation stones of a slew of developmental projects in Diu, the President said that it was a matter of pride that all three districts of the Union Territory have been declared ‘Open Defecation Free’.

He said that the local administration had set an example for the entire country by taking the responsibility of picking up garbage from every household.

Due to the vibrant participation of the people and the tireless efforts of the administration, Daman and Diu got the first place in the ‘Swachh Sarvekshan’ of 2019, Kovind added.

The President said he was happy to note that the campaign for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ is moving ahead rapidly in the UT.

He said that the environment friendly food stalls established under these initiatives for the sale of local products will not only provide employment to the locals but also provide taste of native food to tourists.

The President also praised the administrator, public representatives, officials, entrepreneurs as well as the people of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu for their efforts in initiatives such as providing drinking water to all households, giving benefit of Ujjwala Yojana to all women and ensuring enrolment of all children of school-going age.

On the occasion, the President inaugurated first academic session of IIIT Vadodara-International Campus Diu and Kamleshwar School, Ghoghla.

He also laid the foundation stone of a school at Saudwadi, improvement of 1.3 km heritage walkway on the Diu City Wall, conservation and facade restoration of heritage precincts (Zampa and market precinct), upgradation of fruits and vegetable market at Fort Road, and development of integrated municipal solid waste management system for entire urban and rural areas of Diu district.

Speaking on the occasion, the President praised the people and administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu for their efforts in building and maintaining the civic amenities in the Union Territory.

Kovind noted that due to their efforts, the Union Territory has received about 40 awards and honours in the field of social development from various Ministries in the past four years.

The President commended the local administration for their efforts for conservation of natural heritage and environment. He noted that with the efforts of UT, Diu has now become the first city in India that is fulfilling 100 per cent of its energy requirement during the day with solar energy.

In the evening, the President will inaugurate the INS Khukhri Memorial.