Swachh Bharath Abhiyan on Gandhi Jayanti by Roshni Nilaya, Lions & Leo Clubs of Mangalore

Mangaluru: Swatch Bharath Abhiyan on Gandhi Jayanti was observed by Lions and Leo Club of Mangaluru in association with Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru. Inauguration of the project was done by President of Lions Club, Mangalore Ln Satish Rai. Welcome address was by Prof Vineetha Rai, the Registrar of Roshni Nilaya. Lions Club secretary Ln Supritha G Shetty, Zone chairperson Ln Shekar Poojari, Leo president Leann Aquainus, other lion members and DrJuliet -the Principal of Roshni Nilaya other faculties and students of Roshni nilaya participated.

The area from Valencia circle to Gorigudda was cleaned by the members of Lions Club of Mangalore, Leo Club, Mangalore and participants from Roshni Nilaya.

