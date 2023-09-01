Swachh Mangaluru Foundation to Host Bimonthly Lecture Series ‘JIGNASA’

Swachh Mangaluru Foundation to Host Bimonthly Lecture Series programme ‘JIGNASA’ ( Sanatan Chintan Ganga- a Lecture Series on Indic Renaissance) at Ramakrishna Math on Sunday, 3 September at 9.15 am held in Vivekananda Auditorium in the campus.



Mangaluru: Swachh Mangaluru Foundation, which has come to fame for its clean Mangaluru initiatives, will commence its new ‘Jijnasa’ bimonthly lecture series programme on Sunday 3 September 2023. JNU professor Anand Ranganathan will speak on ‘India towards 2047- a land of opportunities’ Swami Jitakamananda the Adyaksha of Ramakrishna Mutt speaking at a press conference said, ” Swachh Mangaluru Foundation to start its bimonthly lecture series from Sunday with a talk by author and Jawaharlal Nehru University Professor Anand Ranganathan on the topic ‘India towards 2047- a land of opportunities at the Vivekananda auditorium of Ramakrishna Mutt here at 11 a.m”

.Swami Jitakamananda further said “The foundation has started the Jijnasa bimonthly lecture series for channelising India’s dreams and aspirations in the right direction. This lecture series is not just restricted to spirituality. We are trying to enlighten people about our rich heritage and culture and the country’s potential in contributing towards universal peace, prosperity, brotherhood and well-being,”

Former MLC and convener of Jijnasa Capt Ganesh Karnik said “Through Jijnasa, the foundation will present speakers from different sectors. The talks will not be restricted to one thought. It will be an open forum that will not just highlight our ancient thoughts but also throw light on new thinking. Among the speakers to be invited will include motivational speaker and columnist Gururaj Karajagi and Vikram Sampath, among others.

Capt Karnik also said that the foundation will launch Swachh Mangaluru 2.0 on 2 October 2023 and restart the weekly street cleaning drive, and the foundation will also take up the beautification of flyovers, creation of Miyawaki urban forest and beautification of parks. Prof Dhanesh Kumar- Principal, of Nitte Institute of Physiotherapy was also present during the press meeting.

Following the Vedic chanting, the programme will be held in the divine presence of Swami Jitatmananda Ji-the Adyaksha of Ramakrishna Math; and presided over by N Vinayaa Hegde-Chancellor, Nitte (Deemed to be University), with guest of honour and speaker Dr Anand Ranganathan- Renowned Scientist, Author, Panelist and Researcher, joined by Capt Ganesh Karnik-Veteran, Indian army who will deliver the welcome address.

For More Details/RSVP: 7448441972

