Spread the love



















‘Swachh Mangaluru is Totally Abused with Filth Scattered All Over’- Former MLA J R Lobo

Mangaluru : “Just look back and see how cleaner Mangaluru was under Congress rule, and look at the present situation of Mangaluru under the present Mangaluru City Corporation which has totally abused Swachh Mangaluru ” said Former MLA J R Lobo during a press meet held at Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta, Mangaluru on Friday, 8 January 2021.

“Few years ago Mangaluru was judged one of the cleanest cities in the Country, but now you can find trash scattered over at every nook and corner, and you can also see stray animals feeding on it, which is a shame to the City, which is called as Smart City. Today, the situation in Mangaluru has turned worse in terms of cleanliness. Segregation is not strictly imposed nor is the necessary waste disposal method being implemented. Residents are complaining that waste is not picked up on a regular basis. Mangaluru which was once a clean city couple of years ago has turned ugly” added J R Lobo.

He further said “We see every now and then the waste collectors going on strike demanding their pending salary, and other benefits, and garbage lies without being picked up and to rot creating smell. When the waste is not collected, stray dogs rip open the garbage bags and the waste is scattered all over. Such a situation we never witnessed during the Congress government, and when any certain issues turn up they used to get rectified soon. But now it takes days to rectify any civic issues till it reaches the worst situation”

“When people raise their voices to solve certain civic issues when it comes to cleanliness, Mangaluru City Corporation has a ready answer saying that they are lacking way behind in funds. But why? When there are lakhs of households in the city, and on an average, if you calculate there should be over Rs 5 crore in collected cess. So where is all the money going? And if MCC is way behind in collecting the cess, then it is a total failure of the administration. And also with the ongoing projects and stoppage of smart city works, the city is filled with dust and pollution” added Lobo.

Corporators A C Vinayaraj and Shashidhar Hegde, MCC opposition leader Abdul Rauf, among others were present on the dais during the press meet.