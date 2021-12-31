‘Swachh Technology Challenge’ as Part of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 taken up by MCC

Mangaluru: As a part of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs is hosting “Swachh Technology Challenge” and has requested submission of 3 innovative solutions that qualify at the Urban Local Body level.

Mangaluru City Corporation hereby invites entries from individuals/startups/parastatals/ any other organizations for participation. The themes under which the participants can send in entries are social Inclusion, zero dump, plastic waste management and transparency.

MCC will shortlist and forward the entries from the participants to the State for evaluation. The entries will be further evaluated and sent to the National Level for assessment.

At the National Level, up to 10 selected projects will receive seed funding of approx.Rs 25 lakhs and dedicated incubation support from French Tech for one year. Top 3 solutions in each thematic area will be facilitated with an award in the Swachh Survekshan Award Ceremony.

Interested participants are requested to fill the attached Google Form. https://forms.gle/ 64kW9BjWbECDuVy39