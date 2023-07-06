Swachhatta & Nutrition Kits for Endosulfan Victims

Mangaluru: MRPL presented the Swachhatta & Nutrition Kits to 206 Endosulfan Victims at Peruvai, Vitla and Muliya villages on 4 of July 2023.

MRPL, with the guidance from Health authorities, identified 206 bedridden Endosulfan Victims in the Belthangady and Puttur taluks and presented them with the kits for promoting hygiene and health, in the presence of Dr Naveen Kulal, Nodal Officer (DHO) Mangaluru.

MRPL officers, Malatesh M.H. (GM-CSR) and K. Nagaraja Rao and Steevan Pinto were present on the occasion.

