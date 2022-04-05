‘Swada’, a Book on Healthy Food Intake’ by Dr Murali Mohan Chuntaru Released. ‘Eat to Live and Not Live to Eat’ said Writer Prof Bhuvaneshwari Hegade after releasing the book.

Mangaluru: Along with knowing what to eat, it is also necessary to know how much to eat and when to eat to be healthy, stressed writer Prof Bhuvaneshwari Hegade. She was addressing the gathering after releasing the book ‘Swada’, authored by Dr Murali Mohan Chuntaru, at a programme organized by Chuntaru Sarojini Bhat Pratishthana and Mangaluru taluk unit of District Kannada Sahitya Parishat.

She said that literature related to medicine and health is gaining importance. “Consuming healthy food is the way to celebrate good things in life. Dr. Chuntaru, in his book ‘Swada’, has scientifically elaborated upon what type of food is good for us, depending on various factors”, she added. The book has highlighted the words that one should eat to live and not live to eat, Prof Bhuvaneshwari said.

Writer Dr Vasantha kumar Perla said the responsibility of doctors is not only to provide treatment but also to prevent diseases by guiding people on adopting a healthy lifestyle. Dr Chuntaru has been fulfilling this responsibility, he said. Perla said, “The Indian system of medicine is 4,000 years old. We do need modern-day medicine. But one should not ignore the knowledge of our ancestors, tagging it as superstitious.”

‘Swada’ author Dr Murali Mohan Chuntaru recollected that a remark by one of his patients motivated him to create awareness about oral and general health. He observed that most of the diseases today are related to lifestyle and can be prevented with healthy habits. ‘Swada’ is his 13 th book and there are 32 articles in it. District Kannada Sahitya Parishat taluk president Dr Manjunath S Revankar presided over the programme