Swami Chinmayanand declared absconder by UP court

Former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand has been declared an absconder by a Court in Shahjahanpur.



Chinmayanand was to appear in the ACJM court in connection with a case of misconduct lodged by his former disciple in 2011 but he did not turn up.

The court has now declared him an absconder under section 82.

It may be recalled that the trial of the case has been going on since 2011 and Chinmayanand has not appeared in court since then.

The court notice will now be pasted at all police station and at his Mumukshu Ashram after which the police will initiate proceedings to attach his properties.

In 2017, the Yogi Adityanath government had made an attempt to withdraw the case but the court refused to allow the same after the objection was filed by the complainant,

The Supreme Court refused to intervene in the matter.