Swami Purnakamanandaji-the Ex-President of Ramakrishna Math, Mluru No More

Mangaluru: Swami Purnakamanandaji, former president of Ramakrishna Math, Mangalore attained Mahasamadhi at about 6.15 am on 15th December 2022, on the auspicious occasion of Holy Mother Sahardadevi Jayanthi. He was 81. He was suffering from Cardiac dysrhythmia, Diabetes Mellitus, and Hypertension for quite some time.

He joined Ramakrishna Order in 1969 at Ramakrishna Math, Mumbai and had his initiation from the 10th President of Ramakrishna Math & Mission, Swami Vireshwaranandaji Maharaj. He had sannyas in 1978 and served in Mumbai, Arunachal Pradesh & Mauritius before coming to Mangalore in 1980. Since then he has contributed actively to the various activities of Mangalore Ashrama and took charge of the centre in 1998 after the Mahasamdhi of Swami Sundanandaji.

Under his guidance, a beautiful auditorium, Library & Bookstall and office building came up at the Ashrama campus. He handed over the reins of the administration after guiding the centre for almost 12 years to Swami Jitakamanandaji and was leading a contemplative life for the last 12 years.