Swamiji of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math to Visit Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Param Poojya Shreemad Vidyadeesh Teerth Shreepad Vader Swamiji of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math, Goa will be arriving from their Mulki Mokkam to Mangaluru at 5.30 pm on Sunday,14th May 2023. The Pura pravesha procession of Param Poojya Swamiji will start at 6.00pm from Chethana School, V. T. Road and reach Gokarna Math, Car Street at 7.30 pm.

Param Poojya Swamiji is visiting their swamath in Car Street Mangaluru for the first time after becoming the Mathadipathi of the Samsthan. Several Religious Rituals, Havans, Mudradharana, Cultural Programs, etc are being held during the Mokkam of Param Poojya Swamiji from 14th to 21st May 2023.

Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math is the first Gowd Saraswat Brahmin Vaishnava Math. It follows the Dvaita order, a system established by Jagadguru Madhvacharya in the 13th century AD. This math is also called Partagali Jeevottam Math owing to the location of its headquarter and the illustrious third Guru Shreemad Jeevottam Teerth Shreepad Vader Swamiji. The math is headquartered in Partagali, a small town in South Goa, on the banks of the river Kushavati.

About Shrimad Vidyadheesh Teerth Swamiji :

Shrimad Vidhyadheesh Teerth Swami (born 10 October 1995), also referred to as Shri Vidhyadhish Teerth Swamiji, became head (Mathadipathi) of the Gokarna Partagali Math in July 2021.[1] He is the 24th successive person of Gokarna Math according to Guru Parampara.

Shrimad Vidhyadhish Teerth Swamiji, the predecessor Shrimad Vidyadhiraj Teerth Swamiji as mathadipathi, attained moksha on 19 July 2021. In accordance with the guru–shishya tradition followed by the math, He had initiated Vidhyadhish Teerth as the shishya who would succeed him upon his death and thus Vidhyadhish Teerth became the new mathadipathi. He officially took charge on 30 July 2021 at Partagali, Poinginim, Canacona, Goa.

Like this: Like Loading...