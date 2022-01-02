Swamiji’s of Asta Math and Devotees take Holy Dip on Yellu Amavasya in Udupi

Udupi: A large number of devotees including Swamijis of Asta Math’s bathed in the Arabian Sea in Malpe and Mattu here on Sunday, January 2 on the occasion of Yellu Amavasya.

Sri Vidyadeesha Theertha Swamiji of Palimar Maţh, Sri Vidyavallabha Theertha Swamiji of Kaniyoor Math, Sri Vidyarajendra Theertha Junior Swamiji of Palimar Math, Sri Vishwa Vallabha Theertha Swamiji of Sode Math took the holy dip at the Mattu Beach on Yellu Amavasya.

As per the Hindu calendar, it is considered to be an auspicious occasion on Yellu Amavasya to have a dip in the sea. In Karnataka, this day is known as Yellu Amavasya. People flock to the nearest sea or river to take a holy dip. After bathing, the devotees offer “Tarpanas”.

To observe this auspicious day of Yellu Amavasya, thousands of devotees converged at Malpe, Thottam and Padubidri beaches as a mark of respect to Mother Earth and to offer ‘Puja’ (prayers) to their forefathers. As part of the rituals, a large number of devotees took a sacred dip in the sea and offered ‘Thilanjali’ to their ancestors.

This festival is observed by farmers throughout Karnataka as a form of thanksgiving to Mother Earth for a bountiful harvest and to Lord Shani for his mercy and blessings.