Swamijis Warn of Hunger Strike Against State Government’s Anti-Hindu Move

Mangaluru: The Swamijis from various Maths held a meeting on June 30, at the Balambhat Hall, against the Anti-Hindu move by the State government and warned of going on a hunger strike if Congress will withdraw the prevention of cow slaughter and the anti-conversion Act.

Gurupura Vajradehi Swamiji, Odiyoor Gurudevananda Swamiji, Manila Swamiji, Kemaru Esha Vithaladas Swamiji and Swamijis from various Maths, Prof M B Puranik and other Hindu leaders participated in the meeting.

Addressing the media persons Odiyoor Gurudevananda Swamiji and Gurupura Vajradehi Swamiji said, “The State government should not withdraw the Prevention of Cow Slaughter and the Anti-Conversion Act. If cows are slaughtered, the breeding of cows will stop. If the Prevention of cow slaughter act is withdrawn there will be conflict in society. We appeal to the State Government not to withdraw the “prevention of cow slaughter Act”.

Swamiji further said, “The decision to repeal the Prevention of cow slaughter Act and the anti-conversion Act is condemnable. If the government does not respond positively, Swamijis will stage a protest and go on a hunger strike. Let the government take back their decision to maintain law and order in the state”.

Vajradehi Swamiji said, “Attempts are going on to suppress the Hindu Youth through Anti-communal Wing. The state government must maintain law and order. We have decided to meet the governor after September 10 and submit a memorandum. Later we will meet the Union Home Minister and the Prime Minister”.

