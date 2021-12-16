SWARNIM (50th) VIJAY DIWAS Observed to mark India’s Victory in Indo-Pak War 1971 held in City

Mangaluru: “To commemorate India’s victory in the Indo-Pak War 1971, “Swarnim Vijay Diwas” (50th Anniversary) was observed , under the joint aegis of DK District Ex-Servicemen’s Association, Lions District 317 D, Rotary District 3181, Nitte Education Trust, and Shri Shasthavu Bhoothanatheshwara Temple Trust on Thursday 16 Dec 2021 at the War Memorial, Kadri hills, (opposite Kadri Police Station), Mangaluru at 8.45AM, to pay the respects to those intrepid soldiers who fought for the country and laid down their lives in the line of duty. Flowers and wreaths will be laid as respect to these soldiers by various dignitaries.

Dignitaries present for the occasion were- Dr K V Rajendra -DK Deputy Commissioner; Col A K Sharma- Group Commander, NCC Mangaluru; Rishikesh B Sonawane- DK Superintendent of Police; Kumara- CEO, Zilla Panchayat-DK; Lion Vasanth Kumar Shetty-District Governor, Lions District 317 D; Rtn Ravindra Bhat A R- District Governor Rotary District 3181; Viyanath Vittal shetty- Managing Trustee- Shasthavu Sri Bhoothanatheshwara Temple Trust; Capt Ganesh Karnik; Ln S M Airan-President of D K District Ex-Servicemen’s Association, mangaluru; among others.

The dignitaries paid tributes to the intrepid soldiers by laying Wreaths/Floral tributes, followed by Bugle Call for ‘Last Post”and “Rouse”. The significance of the Day was briefed by Col N Sharath Bhandary,where he said, “Pakistan Armed Forces, police and civilians, numbering about 93,000, under the Command of Pakistani Lt Gen AAK Niazi, surrendered to Lt Gen J S Arora of Indian Army at Ramna Race Course, Dhaka, Capital of erstwhile East Pakistan, on 16 Dec 1971, after a short war of 13 days ( 03 Dec to 16 Dec 1971 ). This historic event paved the way to the formation of the Independent country of Bangladesh. Sri Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, became the founder Prime Minister of Bangladesh” added Col. Bhandary.

He further said, “East Pakistan was a province of Pakistan since independence. In response to Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s call for independent Bangladesh, after the electoral victory, Pakistan launched ‘Operation Search Light’, on 26th March, 1971 with a view to crush the freedom movement. This led to an influx of refugees and border tensions. Pakistan, in effort to release the Indian pressure on East Pakistan, opened a new front as a diversionary tactic on the Indian Western borders, by a preemptive attack on India on 3rd December 1971 under the codename “Operation Chenghiz Khan”. In these operations, India had made substantial gains on Pakistan by capturing nearly 14,000 Sq Km of their territory, in the western theater.”

“In July 1972, after talks between our then Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi and Pakistan Prime Minister Sri Z A Bhutto, the Shimla Pact was formalized as an agreement under which the captured territory of 13,000 Sq Km and Prisoners Of War were returned to Pakistan. Some territories notably Kargil, were retained for strategic purposes. Force Level : India – 3 X Corps, Mukti Bahini – 3 X Brigades, Pakistan – 3 X Divisions; Casualties : India – 1,426 killed and 3,611 wounded; Pakistan – 8,000 killed and 10,000 wounded ( Estimated ); Surrender : 56,694 Armed Forces, 12,192 Police, 24,114 Civilians ( Total – 93,000 ). Gallantry Awards : Param Vir Chakra – 4 ( Mahavir Chakra – 54 ), L/Nk Albert Ekka, 14 Guards –Posthumus; 2/Lt Arun Khetrapal, 14 Poona Horse– Posthumous; Flg Offr Nirmal Sekhon, 18 Squadron, IAF– Posthumous Maj Hoshiar Singh, 3 Grenadiers — Living ” added Col Bhandary.

Brig I N Rai also spoke about his life in the Army, and all the struggles they faced fighting the enemies. Deputy Commissioner and police commissioner also spoke (Listen to their speeches on the videos below the report). The vote of thanks was proposed by Capt Deepak Adyanthaya-the Secretary of D K District Ex-Servicemen’s Association, Mangaluru, and the programme was compered by CPO Vikramdatta-Immediate Past President of the same Association.